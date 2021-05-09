Volunteer Connection: AARP Tax-Aide completes a modified season in Racine County

In March of 2020 the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide project with RSVP was cut short when Wisconsin and Racine County declared a state of emergency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, of the six Racine County AARP Tax-Aide 2020 venues, only three were open due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions placed by two local municipalities.
Accordingly, RSVP and the Volunteer Center assisted in making on-line appointments for Tax-Aide clients at the largest available location, the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park in Franksville.
Love Inc. in Burlington and the Graham Public Library in Union Grove booked and served AARP Tax-Aide appointments separately. Humble Park, John Bryant Center and Sturtevant Village Hall were the unavailable sites.
All AARP Tax-Aide sites offered a two-stage appointment system in 2021 to mitigate contact between tax-preparers and their clients. At the first appointment clients delivered pre-filled out forms supplied by AARP and their personal tax documents for scanning. Clients returned, on average, a week later to sign their completed returns for electronic submission.
RSVP and its sponsor, the Volunteer Center of Racine, also recruit and support Tax-Aide volunteers. Across the three sites this year 18 RSVP volunteers served 556 clients. That amounted to $274,566 in federal and $179,339 in state refunds that were generated.
Tax-Aide volunteers had been immersed in the project even before tax preparation started in February. In addition to self-study, an introductory course was held in December for new counselors; and a four-day course was held in January that emphasized the latest IRS tax code changes.
The focus of the Tax-Aide project is centered on preparing and electronically filing simple tax returns for low- and moderate-income taxpayers, emphasizing seniors 60 years of age and over; but no one is turned away based on income or age.
Tax-Aide is co-sponsored by the American Association of Retired People (AARP) Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). It is a legacy project of the Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. and RSVP.