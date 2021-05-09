Volunteer Connection: AARP Tax-Aide completes a modified season in Racine County

In March of 2020 the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide project with RSVP was cut short when Wisconsin and Racine County declared a state of emergency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, of the six Racine County AARP Tax-Aide 2020 venues, only three were open due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions placed by two local municipalities.

Accordingly, RSVP and the Volunteer Center assisted in making on-line appointments for Tax-Aide clients at the largest available location, the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park in Franksville.

Love Inc. in Burlington and the Graham Public Library in Union Grove booked and served AARP Tax-Aide appointments separately. Humble Park, John Bryant Center and Sturtevant Village Hall were the unavailable sites.

All AARP Tax-Aide sites offered a two-stage appointment system in 2021 to mitigate contact between tax-preparers and their clients. At the first appointment clients delivered pre-filled out forms supplied by AARP and their personal tax documents for scanning. Clients returned, on average, a week later to sign their completed returns for electronic submission.