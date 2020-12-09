 Skip to main content
Volunteer Center to be closed for holidays
Volunteer Center to be closed for holidays

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine Inc., 6216 Washington Ave., will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 3 in consideration of volunteers, clients and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Email and voicemail will be periodically monitored by Volunteer Center staff.

During this time, no services will be offered or conducted by Volunteer Center projects. The Volunteer Center encourages donations to organizations sustaining those in need and supporting their mission on social media platforms.

