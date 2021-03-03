Volunteer Center seeks volunteer nominations for recognition

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine is accepting nominations for its annual volunteer recognition event which will be held virtually this year.

Nominees are limited to one category but individuals may nominate as many volunteers as they wish; the first five volunteers per category will be accepted. There is no cost to nominate a volunteer.

To nominate a volunteer, go to volunteerracine.org. Click on Nominate a Volunteer to download a nomination form. Completed nomination forms should be sent to Michelle Ortwein, executive director, via email at mortwein@volunteerracine.org. Nominations are due March 26; voting will take place March 29-April 2.

The winner in each category will be honored at an online gala from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 23. Each candidate and the winners will receive a Volunteer Center branded cap and mask. Winners will also be invited to attend next year's gala with a guest, compliments of the Volunteer Center.

The Volunteer Center is also requesting nomination and event sponsorships from local businesses. Contact Ortwein at the above email or call her at 262-886-9612.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0