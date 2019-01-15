RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. is looking for nominations for outstanding volunteers in Racine County for its annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon Friday, April 26.
Category or categories of consideration:
- Agriculture: Serves others (people, animals, earth) in the agricultural arena.
- Arts & Culture: Demonstrates excellence in the area of arts and culture through volunteerism.
- Economic Development: Fosters community development and sustainability.
- Education: Demonstrates a positive learning experience and impacts others with a commitment to education.
- Environment: Betters our community by sustaining our natural surroundings and preserving our environment for the future.
- Good Neighbor: Helps his/her neighbors or neighborhood and promotes a sense of community.
- Health Services: Serves others by giving his or her time in the health serving arena.
- Heroic: Courageous volunteer actions in the midst of a traumatic or devastating event or situation.
- Human Service: Improves the quality of life for others in our community.
- Senior: (age 55 and older) Demonstrates excellence by giving of him/herself through volunteerism.
- Youth (K-college): Selflessly volunteers to better our community through service to an individual(s) or organization.
- Veteran Award: Veteran who continues to serve his/her community and nation through service.
Based upon the category criteria, submit no more than a one-page letter in support of the nominee outlining their accomplishments and/or volunteer contributions in addition to the nomination form. It should include the following: Volunteer accomplishments, impact on the community, leadership position and nominee quote. Discuss application with the nominee prior to submission.
Nomination forms can be printed from the Volunteer Center website, volunteerracine.org. Click “Nominate an Outstanding Volunteer." Or, request a copy from Michelle Ortwein at mortwein@volunteerracine.org, or pick one up at the Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, Racine 53406.
Return the nomination form and support letter by Tuesday, Feb. 26, to the Volunteer Center of Racine County, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, Racine, WI 53406, or send via email to mortwein@volunteerracine.org.
Award recipients must be present at the luncheon.
For more information, call 262-886-9612.
