Volunteer Center seeks nominations for volunteer recognition event

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County will again honor volunteers at its 21st annual Volunteer Recognition event on Friday, May 20, at John H. Batten Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road. The theme is "Our Volunteers Soar!"

The deadline to nominate an outstanding volunteer is 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

To download a nomination form, go to https://bit.ly/3tNuTgd. Forms should be emailed to Michelle Ortwein at mortwein@volunteerracine.org, or mailed to Michelle Ortwein, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, Racine WI 53406.

Online voting will be held April 15-19. Go to volunteercenterofracine.org.

Winners will be announced April 26. Call Ortwein at 262-886-9612 for more information.

