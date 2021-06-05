Volunteer Center recognizes volunteers in virtual ceremony

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. held its annual volunteer recognition event virtually this year.
Members of the public nominated the Racine County volunteers; and the winner in each category was presented at an online gala April 30.
Each nominee will receive a Volunteer Center cap and mask. The winners will also be invited to attend next year’s volunteer recognition with a guest, compliments of the Volunteer Center.
The 2021 volunteer award winners are:
Agriculture Award — Rachel Trobaugh
Trobaugh is a retired teacher and social worker who has volunteered in the Marquette Community Garden since 2011. She has been a Racine Urban Garden Network (RUGN) Board member since 2016, and is currently secretary. She is also the grounds manager where she oversees and assists ten RUGN gardeners.
Art & Culture Award — Nick Ramsey
Ramsey has started and led the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program, the installation of public murals throughout Racine and Family Power Music which he has operated for 10 years. He is a published poet, and promotes art and culture as a way of empowering people of all ages, colors and creeds.
Corporate Award — Jim Deibler
Deibler is president of the Volunteer Center of Racine’s Board of Directors and a member of the Corporate Volunteer Council of Racine. His Sew ‘n Save business has donated sewing machines for fundraisers and has sponsored the Day of Crafting and Caring benefiting residents of the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove among many other projects.
Economic Development Award — Cory Sebastian
Sebastian serves as the Racine Community Foundation Board’s Task Force chair, where she organized a “Shark Tank” event that granted $50,000 to two local nonprofit organizations. She also is on the Racine United Way Board’s Community Investment Finance Committee.
Education Award — Kayla Knudtson
Since 2016, Knudtson has volunteered at the Racine Zoo’s Summer Camp Program. In 2019 she was named the first camp assistant when that position was created. In her four years at the Zoo, Knudtson has volunteered mor than 800 hours to the summer camp.
Environment Award — David Rhoads
David is the founder of Greening Greater Racine. He has led many environmentally-oriented programs, the Racine Sustainable Business Network and Zero Waste Racine, as well as projects with faith-based nonprofits, other nonprofits, corporations and local governments.
Good Neighbor Award — Art Howell
Recently retired Racine Police chief, Howell’s signature project was Community Oriented Policing (C-O-P). He has held leadership positions with the Racine Community Foundation, Racine Family YMCA, Hospitality Center, Ascension All Saints Foundation and United Way of Racine County.
Health Services Award — Lika Phipps
Phipps has been a Sexual Assault Services volunteer for more than five years. COVID-19 guidelines initially precluded Phipps from counseling victims in the hospital; but she was one of the first to return when volunteers were allowed back in the hospital in July 2020. Phipps has provided more than 300 hours of crisis phone coverage this past year.
Heroic Award — GeorgAnn Stinson-Dockery
Stinson-Dockery is a member of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Racine. She organized the Professional Women’s Network Service Birthing Project’s annual Baby Expo. During Thanksgiving and Christmas of 2020, Stinson-Dockery promoted Racine Black-owned restaurants for holiday meals.
Human Service Award — Joann Michel
St. Richard Parish and its parishioners benefit from Michel’s many contributions. She is president of the Altar Society, where she organizes community fundraisers and social activities. Michel is a legacy RSVP volunteer driver for MyRIDE, a senior transportation project sponsored by the Volunteer Center of Racine County.
Senior Award — Janet Exner
Exner often meets virtually with clients to meet COVID-19 guidelines as a volunteer for Safe Haven of Racine, Sexual Assault Services and Youth for Christ Detention Center where she mentors girls from 13 to 17 years old. Exner has been a Big Sisters of Greater Racine Board member since 2017.
Youth Award — Alexis Betker
As the captain of the Park High School soccer, golf and basketball teams, Betker applies her leadership skills to volunteering projects. She coordinated Park’s COVID Canned Wars food drive in December 2020.