Volunteer Center recognizes volunteers in virtual ceremony

Deibler is president of the Volunteer Center of Racine’s Board of Directors and a member of the Corporate Volunteer Council of Racine. His Sew ‘n Save business has donated sewing machines for fundraisers and has sponsored the Day of Crafting and Caring benefiting residents of the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove among many other projects.

Economic Development Award — Cory Sebastian

Sebastian serves as the Racine Community Foundation Board’s Task Force chair, where she organized a “Shark Tank” event that granted $50,000 to two local nonprofit organizations. She also is on the Racine United Way Board’s Community Investment Finance Committee.

Education Award — Kayla Knudtson

Since 2016, Knudtson has volunteered at the Racine Zoo’s Summer Camp Program. In 2019 she was named the first camp assistant when that position was created. In her four years at the Zoo, Knudtson has volunteered mor than 800 hours to the summer camp.

Environment Award — David Rhoads