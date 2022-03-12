Volunteer Center receives SC Johnson grant for Youth Volunteer Corps program

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. received a grant from SC Johnson to support its Youth Volunteer Corps program in Racine County.

The $20,000 grant will be used to hire one team leader to supervise and facilitate volunteer activities for participating youth.

“For 20 years SC Johnson has been our primary funding source for the YVC program, which the Volunteer Center has been hosting for over 20 years,” said Michelle Ortwein, Volunteer Center executive director.

The mission of the Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) is to “engage youth in team-based service experiences that build life and work skills while inspiring a lifetime ethic of service.” The team leader creates and facilitates service-learning experiences that allow students to learn more about the community and complete service hours for scholarships and college applications, as well as gain skills that can be put on resumes and job applications.

The YVC is currently running Saturday projects as well as several virtual activities. The planning for the summer camp program has begun, which consists of volunteering at one location for a week at a time., This allows students to imbed in the culture and mission of that nonprofit as well as complete their service hours in a short period of time. Those who volunteer all summer can often earn 40 to 100 hours of service, which is the requirement for most clubs, such as National Honor Society, or to obtain sports letters or pins as well as resume credentials.

Students interested in participating should contact Sarah Webb, team leader, via email at teamleader@volunteerracine.org or call 262-886-9612, ext. 103.

