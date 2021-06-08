Volunteer Center offering Spanish translation

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. will be offering Spanish translation services to clients of the Galaxy Digital volunteer database on volunteerracine.com. The database is a cooperative venture with United Way of Racine County.
Samantha Mayer, a Spanish and political science major with a minor in economics, will provide the translation services as part of her senior graduation project at Carroll University.
Mayer will be available at the Volunteer Center before noon, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through November.
For more information, contact Michelle Ortwein, executive director at 262-886-9612 or mortwein@volunteerracine.org.
