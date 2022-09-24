 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteer Center has new executive director

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County, Racine County’s volunteer hub and premier resource for opportunities in community outreach, has appointed Kelly Fragassi as their executive director.

“We are privileged to have someone like Kelly Fragassi, whose capabilities and charisma will successfully lead the organization with a fresh perspective and new energy,” said Michael O’Brien, former interim executive director and leader of the Americorps Seniors RSVP Program.

Fragassi holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in business administration from National Louis University in Chicago, and has worked in both the private and nonprofit sectors in finance, procurement and operations. The Volunteer Center of Racine County manages four volunteer programs — Americorps RSVP Seniors, MyRide, Skill Bank, Youth Volunteer Corps (Americorps), as well as the Galaxy volunteer management platform that houses data on almost 400 volunteer operations and provides various opportunities to volunteer in and around Racine County.

“Kelly brings to the table a dynamic background with a transformational leadership style and the combination is exactly what this organization needs to progress into the future of volunteerism,” said O’Brien.

“I am honored and feel blessed to be chosen to lead The Volunteer Center of Racine County,” said Fragassi. “I admire the organization’s long-standing role in the community and the staff’s commitment to the programs and people of Racine County is such an inspiration.”

For more information on the Volunteer Center, visit their website at volunteercenterofracine.org or call 262-886-9612.

Kelly Fragassi

Fragassi
