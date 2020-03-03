Volunteer Center awarded $102,259 to support RSVP volunteers

The Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. has been awarded a Senior Corps RSVP grant of $102,259 annually from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency for volunteering and service. This award will support more than 230 Senior Corps RSVP volunteers serving in Racine County.

The funds were allocated as part of a Senior Corps grant competition to increase the impact of national service in new or specific geographic areas. Through the Volunteer Center, Senior Corps RSVP volunteers will continue supporting four independent living projects as well as other programs benefiting Racine County.

Michelle Ortwein, Volunteer Center executive director, sees the award as a financial and morale boost for RSVP, which has served Racine County for more than 20 years.

“We are pleased that CNCS has expressed its confidence in the Volunteer Center to continue RSVP’s mission of identifying community challenges and recruiting volunteers to meet them,” said Ortwein.

Today, Senior Corps engages approximately 200,000 Americans at more than 20,000 locations across the nation through its Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion and RSVP programs. Established in 1971, RSVP connects Americans age 55 and older with citizen service that addresses the nation’s most-pressing issues.