RACINE — Students who are 14 years old and older (or who will be by June 15) may volunteer in a number of areas this summer at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Medical Group sites and Little Saints Child Care Center.
“While we are currently kicking off the application process for students who would like to volunteer during the summer months, we have a large number of students who volunteer during the school year, too,” said Cindy Clemens, Volunteer Services director. She went on to say that the summer program can lead into school year volunteering if a student is interested in staying on after the summer program concludes.
“The students bring an added dimension of enthusiasm to our departments and everyone loves to see them here,” said Clemens. “For many, it’s a way to explore healthcare as a career.” Last year more than 100 students volunteered through the Ascension-All Saints summer program.
“We anticipate being able to place at least 70 students this summer," said Clemens. "Students who volunteered successfully last year will be invited back and do not need to attend an information meeting this spring, but attendance at an Information Meeting or through an alternate arrangement as described below is required for new students who wish to join the program this summer. Because demand for summer placement is high and, to be fair to all concerned, we will not be able to make any exceptions after-the-fact if a student misses an Information Meeting.”
Summer Volunteen Information Meetings will be held:
- Saturday, March 2, 9-10 a.m.
- Thursday, March 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Monday, March 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Meetings will be held at the Benstead Auditorium at All Saints’ 1320 Wisconsin Ave. site. Arrive 15 minutes prior to the start time for registration. The meeting will address the volunteer intake process and volunteer opportunities available throughout the Ascension-All Saints organization this summer. Application materials will be distributed and a parent/guardian is welcome and encouraged to attend. It is requested that only one adult attend with the student, however, due to space constraints.
To register for one of the Information Meetings, call 262-687-8070 or email carole.albertini@ascension.org by Friday, Feb. 22. The student’s name, home address including zip code and phone number will be requested with the reservation. If leaving a voicemail reservation, students are asked to speak clearly and slowly when giving contact information. A reservation confirmation card will be sent to students’ homes prior to the meeting and should be brought to the meeting as proof of pre-registration.
Interested students that cannot make one of the scheduled information meetings may make alternate arrangements prior to Feb. 22 by contacting Sandy Wahl, volunteer coordinator, at sandy.wahl@ascension.org or 262-687-4292.
