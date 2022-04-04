Volunteen application deadline is April 13

RACINE — Applications for the Summer Volunteen Program at Ascension-All Saints are due by Wednesday, April 13.
To be considered for a summer placement, students 14 years old and older by June 13 must submit their completed application for review prior to an in-person interview. The application consists of several documents including character references, so anyone needing to request an application packet should not delay. Additional considerations for those interested include:
- Must attest to having reviewed the pre-application volunteer FAQ
- Must be COVID vaccinated
- Must be able to volunteer regularly at least once or twice a week for the full summer, starting the week of June 13, resulting in at least 60 hours of service
- Must attend an interview
- Must complete medical tests (at the organization’s expense)
- Must have an acceptable criminal background check
- Must attend volunteer training
- Must be in uniform with ID badge while volunteering and adhere to any other infection prevention protocols in place must display Ascension values at all times while volunteering
Application is not a guarantee of acceptance or placement. Acceptance and placement will be based on the student's interview, skills, experience, interests and availability.
To request an application, contact Sandy Wahl, volunteer coordinator, at sandy.wahl@ascension.org or 262-687-4292.