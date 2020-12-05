Voices of Justice series has guest speaker

RACINE — Ana Garcia-Ashley, executive director of the international Gamaliel Network in Chicago, is the featured speaker for “Creating Brave Spaces One Relationship at a Time” offered virtually by the Dominican Center for Justice Resources from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 12.
Garcia-Ashley will address the discord that is evident our world sometimes even in the closest relationships. In her talk she will help viewers find brave spaces where they can turn down the volume of the outside world and amplify the voices of those who struggle to be heard. Participants will have the opportunity to examine how important shaping “brave spaces” is because “safe spaces” really don’t exist in the real world. Garcia-Ashley will encourage us to find ways to call one another to more truth and love so that we can walk a brave pace together.
Born in the Dominican Republic, Garcia-Ashley was just 4 years old when she began canvassing in a rural village as part of a public safety campaign headed by her grandmother, a neighborhood activist. After the assassination of Rafael Trujillo, she and her family fled the political violence in the Dominican Republic and settled in New York.
Garcia-Ashley began organizing after graduating from the University of Colorado in Denver. Deeply interested in the intersection of politics and faith, she attended the Iliff School of Theology and joined Gamaliel in 1992 as the lead organizer of MICAH in Milwaukee. Garcia-Ashley led one of the most successful campaigns in Gamaliel’s history: winning a $500 million commitment from local banks to invest in affordable housing. As a result, 7,000 low-income families in Milwaukee were able to buy homes. Garcia-Ashley also founded Gamaliel’s statewide Wisconsin affiliate, WISDOM.
To register for the event and receive a Zoom link, go to racinedominicans.org/dcjr or call 262-898-4094.
The workshop is the fourth offering in the Opening Our Hearts and Minds to End Racism Series sponsored by Racine Interfaith Coalition, Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates, Racine Police Department, Racine Public Library, Racine Vocational Ministry, Restoration Ministries, Siena Retreat Center and University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
