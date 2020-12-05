Voices of Justice series has guest speaker

RACINE — Ana Garcia-Ashley, executive director of the international Gamaliel Network in Chicago, is the featured speaker for “Creating Brave Spaces One Relationship at a Time” offered virtually by the Dominican Center for Justice Resources from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 12.

Garcia-Ashley will address the discord that is evident our world sometimes even in the closest relationships. In her talk she will help viewers find brave spaces where they can turn down the volume of the outside world and amplify the voices of those who struggle to be heard. Participants will have the opportunity to examine how important shaping “brave spaces” is because “safe spaces” really don’t exist in the real world. Garcia-Ashley will encourage us to find ways to call one another to more truth and love so that we can walk a brave pace together.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Garcia-Ashley was just 4 years old when she began canvassing in a rural village as part of a public safety campaign headed by her grandmother, a neighborhood activist. After the assassination of Rafael Trujillo, she and her family fled the political violence in the Dominican Republic and settled in New York.