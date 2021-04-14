VITA services extended through May 7

RACINE — United Way of Racine County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is extending its services past the original April 15 deadline to May 7. This new deadline reflects the extension of the tax filing deadline by the IRS.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, VITA’s tax services are completely virtual in 2021. So far, over 300 returns have been filed, resulting in over $350,000 in federal refunds.

Those who do not meet the criteria to file with VITA can still file their taxes for free through the FSA program. This service, which allows Racine County residents of any income level to file their taxes on their own with email-based assistance, is extended through May 17.

Go to unitedwayracine.org/vita to file taxes virtually. Low-to-moderate income participants can submit their tax documents by smart phone, computer or tablet through a secure, online portal, where the documents will then be reviewed and filed for free by IRS-certified VITA volunteers.

Call United Way at 262-898-2240 for more information.

