VITA returns over $850,000 to Racine

RACINE — The Voluneer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program filed 448 federal tax returns, returning $863,635 to its clients and the Racine County community. At an average charge of $200 per return through paid services, VITA saved local clients $89,600 in preparation and filing fees this year — and nearly $575,000 in its lifespan.

VITA ensures that low- to moderate-income households do not have to pay for their refunds.

The EITC — Earned Income Tax Credit — is one such credit, which rewards the lower-wage workers in our community with up to $6,728. This year’s refunds included more than $106,000 in federal EITC and $11,000 in state EITC.

VITA is largely volunteer-based, relying on those generously donating their time to serve at several sites around Racine County each year. A portion of the volunteers are students of Case High School whose service also provides them with career training. Since VITA kicked off in 2017, volunteers have donated more than 5,300 hours to serve its clients.

Although the tax filing deadline was May 17, VITA will continue to offer its facilitated self-assistance filing tool until Oct. 15, and it will provide after-season assistance through GetYourRefund through July 23.