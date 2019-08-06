{{featured_button_text}}
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. Explore the library’s 3-D printer and learn basic coding.
  • Tuesdays at Two Adult Movie Series, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Visit or call library for movie title.
  • Minecraft Club, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Grades four to 12 can build on the Minecraft server. Registration is required.
  • Origins of Hip Hop, 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Attendees can celebrate hip-hop culture at Smoke’d on the Water, 3 Fifth St.
  • Dungeons and Dragons Club, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
  • Pokemon Club, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. To register, email twindragongameswi@gmail.com.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering Cosmic Book Bingo through Aug. 30. Participants can pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of checked out items. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Prize winners will be notified after Labor Day.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free classes:

  • “Geocaching,” 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
  • "Gardening with Master Gardener Jenny Yaris," 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. The topic is "Perennial Basics."

For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.

