RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Art Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18. A craft is made based on the book read.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, by appointment only. Children are invited to read aloud to a listening cat or dog.
- Time for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19. Introduces children to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19. Children play along to songs and stories with rhythm instruments.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20.
- Minecraft Open Lab, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Youth in grades four to 12 can come build on the library’s minecraft server. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.
- Checkmates, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21st. All ages and all chess experience levels are welcome.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.
For more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Read to Tammy, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Families can sign up for one, 15-minute block of time.
- Building Blocks Storytime, for ages 5 and younger, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18. Storytime includes books and musical activities to engage parents and children.
- Winter Book Bingo. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of items checked out and read. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Prize winners will be notified March 4.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
