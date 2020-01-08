Visit the Library
0 comments
VISIT THE LIBRARY

Visit the Library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Library books

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:

  • Movie Night, 6 p.m. See Judy Garland take Europe by storm.
  • "Better Me Monday: Financial Planning," 6-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13. Kwanza Morgan from Country Financial will talk about the best ways to plan for a financial future. Registration is required.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — "Sleep and Its Amazing Benefits for the Brain and Body" will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St. Brain enthusiast George Barry shares information about the importance of sleep for overall physical and mental health in this free program.

For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News