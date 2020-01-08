Visit the Library

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Movie Night, 6 p.m. See Judy Garland take Europe by storm.
- "Better Me Monday: Financial Planning," 6-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13. Kwanza Morgan from Country Financial will talk about the best ways to plan for a financial future. Registration is required.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — "Sleep and Its Amazing Benefits for the Brain and Body" will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St. Brain enthusiast George Barry shares information about the importance of sleep for overall physical and mental health in this free program.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.