Visit the Library

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these services and virtual programs:
- Curbside pickup is available at a pickup tent on Lake Avenue. Books can be placed on hold at racinelibrary.info or call 262-217-7631. People will be contacted when their holds are ready for pick up and they should call the above number upon arrival. They should indicate if they are unable to leave the vehicle. Non-traditional returns that do not fit in the drop boxes will be accepted at the pickup tent; all other materials must be returned to the dropoff boxes. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Extended checkout times have ended.
- The bookmobile is now acting as mobile curbside pickup. People can have holds placed on the bookmobile and picked up from a location near them. Go to racinelibrary.info for a Bookmobile schedule.
- The Call Center is staffed from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. People can call, email or text library reference questions.
- The library is now hosting popup computer labs by the clock tower for use with the internet, printing, faxing and scanning. Thirty-minute sessions can be reserved from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday. A library card is required.
- The Summer Reading Program has gone virtual. To register as an individual or family, visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org for a virtual reading log, challenges and activities. Those who do not have the Internet can obtain a paper reading log from the pickup tent. Upon completion of the log, call 262-217-7631 and a library staff member will log the hours.
- Quick Book Look: Adult Storytime, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. Participants will read the first chapters from a variety of genres aimed towards adults.
- "Internet Safety," 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. Learn how to navigate the internet safely, secure a device and avoid scams. Register at racinelibrary.info.
- Virtual Dungeons and Dragons, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
- Crafts for Kids, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Featuring simple projects that can be made from everyday items at home.
- YA for You, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Online book club and discussion for anyone who enjoys young adult reading. The August title is “Legend by Marie Lu.”
- Alphabet Reading Adventure, 8 a.m. Mondays, Aug. 3 and 10. Participants read their through the alphabet and claim a badge upon completion.
- Time for a Rhyme, Mondays, Aug. 3 and 10. Children join Miss Anne for a weekly poem reading.
- Monday Doodles, Mondays, Aug. 3 and 10. New prompts will be shared every Monday via Facebook and email newsletter.
- Story Starters, Mondays through Aug. 10 for all grades. Each week, an idea from which a small story can be developed will be posted. Participants can write as much or as little as they want.
- Tuesday Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11.
- Wednesday Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 15.
- Musical Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13.
- First Chapter Fridays, 1 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 14. Youth Services librarians will share the first chapters of some of their favorites.
For more information, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9170.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!