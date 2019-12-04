RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Spanish Language Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
- Tales for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Introduces children to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- World Stories, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Children can grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Tuesdays @ Two Adult Movie Series, 6:30 Tuesday, Dec. 10. People can bring snacks (drinks must have a lid). Call or visit the library website for movie title.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
- Genealogy Club, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
- Checkmates, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. All chess experience levels welcome.
- Marley’s Chains Escape Room, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14 Youth in grades 6-12 have been Marley’s ghost. They must escape his chains before the clock strikes midnight. Registration is required.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
- Pokemon Club, noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. Play Pokemon with Racine enthusiasts; card decks will be provided. Register by emailing twindragongameswi@gmail.com.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:
- Pajama Storytime, 7 p.m. Children can wear pajamas and bring a blanket and stuffed animal for Christmas stories.
- Homeschool Steam, for school age children and a caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Activities and stories offered about subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
- Preschool Storytime, for ages 4 and younger and a caregiver, 10 a.m. Featuring a story and craft.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.