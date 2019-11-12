Visit the Library

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Nov. 18-21. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Register by calling 262-636-9245 or visit the Youth Services desk.
- I am Thankful Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18. A Thanksgiving storytime.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. Call the library or visit the website for movie title.
- Spanish Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
- Tales for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Introduce a child to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- World Stories, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
- Blood Pressure and Bone Density Screenings, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Aurora Healthcare Nurses will conduct free blood pressure and bone density screenings.
- Make Stuff Series: Holiday Wreaths, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Registration is required.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Children can grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
- Fandom Club, “My Hero Academia,” 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Fans of the manga, anime, or the rest of the MHA franchise can discuss their favorite characters and scenes.
- Fortnite Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Grades 4-12 can play Minecraft at the library. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
- Checkmates, open to all chess experience levels, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
- Build an Olaf, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. A winter storytime and build a snowman.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering the free program, "Belle Gunness: The Female Serial Killer Who May Have Gotten Away With Murder, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:
- Homeschool Steam, for school age children and a caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Activities and stories offered about subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
- "Christmas at Balmoral," 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. A historical and traditional celebration of Christmas at Balmoral Castle as seen through the eyes of head housekeeper, Margaret Cummins, portrayed by Jessica Michna. Balmoral, referred to as "my paradise in the Highlands" by Queen Victoria, offers a pastoral setting for the queen and her nine children during the holidays in the mid-1800s.
- Make ‘n Take, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Preschoolers can crete a simple, self-directed craft project.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- "Lincoln and Thanksgiving," 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. An Abraham Lincoln impersonator share how Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national holiday celebrated by all in a land divided by the Civil War.
- Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. The movie focuses on Spiderman having an adventure abroad.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.