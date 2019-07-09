RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Adult and Teen Book Review, through Aug. 10. Teens in grades six through 12 and adults can write reviews for the books they have read this summer. Participants can submit their completed reviews in the raffle basket for the prize of their choice.
- Youth Summer Reading Program, through Aug. 10. Students in grades five and under are encouraged to pick up a reading log, read or be read to for a total of 10 hours and receive a prize. Reading logs are available at the Youth Services Desk or one can be downloaded at the website below.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, July 15. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, July 15-18. Children are invited to read aloud to a therapy dog. An appointment is required.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Monday, July 15. Call the library or check the website for movie title.
- Time for Tots, ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- Stories from Friends, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16. Learn about nutrition from UW-Extension.
- CS First Girls Coding, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Girls in grades four to 12 can learn the basics of coding. Registration is required.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Children and play along to songs and stories with rhythm instruments.
- Lake Monsters of Wisconsin, 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17.
- Make It Workshop, for grades 2-5, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17. Learn how to make a simple catapult.
- Minecraft Club, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Grades four to 12 can build on the Minecraft server. Registration is required.
- Minecraft Club Jr., 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Grades K-3 can build on the Minecraft server. Registration is required.
- Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Registration is required.
- "Story Wagon Performance Series: Racine Zoo," 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
- “CS First Boys Coding,” 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Boys in grades four to 12 can learn the basics of coding. Registration is required.
- Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Open to all chess experience levels.
- "Scandals Along the Shore Path," 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Michael Rehberg will present tales of the sea serpents, masked men and sinking ships of Lake Geneva.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Cosmic Book Bingo, through Aug. 30. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of checked out items. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Prize winners will be notified after Labor Day.
- “Medicare ABCs,” 6 p.m. Monday, July 15.
- Truckin' Across the Universe Summer Reading Celebration, for summer reading program participants and their families, 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 17. Featuring a touch-a-truck event, bounce houses, dunk tank and hot dogs. Grand prizes will be distributed. Grand prize winners will be notified by phone prior to the event.
- "Teen Final: Spy Games," for ages 12 and older, noon-2 p.m. Friday, July 19. Spies will be given clues to decode and follow in order to crack the case. Pizza will be served. Grand Prize winners will be announced and there will be door prizes. Registration is required.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., will host a screening and discussion of the Wisconsin Public TV documentary, "Not Enough Apologies: Trauma Stories," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. The discussion will be led by Michael Pringle, a professional educator trained in trauma-informed classrooms. The program explores the effects of trauma on children and adults and promotes new responses to advocating for victims.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — These free programs will be held at Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., unless otherwise listed:
- “Story Wagon: Racine Zoo,” 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, in the Community Room at Union Grove Village Hall, 925 15th Ave.
- "Outer Space Cake Pops," for ages 9-18, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Registration is required.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
