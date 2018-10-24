RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Wattpad Writing Contest Urban Legend Challenge. Entries will be accepted until Oct. 31. Submit an urban legend or folktale about Racine County. Go to www.racinelibrary.info to submit story.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29. Children ages 3-6 stretch and move while listening to stories.
- "Computer Basics," 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29. This senior-friendly class will go over the mouse, keyboard and a windows P.C. Registration is required.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, Monday-Thursday, 4-5 p.m. and by appointment only.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30. Parents and toddlers participate in an interactive storytime.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30. Children are invited to play along to songs and stories with a rhythm instrument.
- Goode Rebeka, the Salem Witch Trials, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
- Teen Reads, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. Discussing a genre, this month's theme is "Monsters." Discuss the book with crafts, snacks and peers. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.
- "Windows 10" two-week course, 1 p.m. Nov. 1 and 8. Thorough and interactive introduction to the Windows 10 software. Registration required.
- Meet Wisconsin Author Doris Green, 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Green will discuss her book, "Elsie's Story: Chasing a Family Mystery," a memoir about the puzzling circumstances surrounding her aunt's death.
A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:
- Building Blocks Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29. Storytime with books and musical activities for children ages 5 and younger and their parents.
- Monster Movie Monday, 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29.
- Book Club, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30. This month's book is “In the Unlikely Event” by Judy Blume.
- Halloween Books-and-Treats at the Library, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. A short Halloween-themed cartoon will be shown. Children in costume parade around the library and receive treats. Creative costumes welcome; no scary costumes or masks.
- Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. For ages 4 and younger (with caregivers). Stories, finger plays, sign language and songs.
- Preschool Workshop, 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2. For ages 5 and younger. This interactive, hands-on session will focus on science, music and movement, and the arts. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts, and creative arts will be explored at varying levels.
To register or for more information, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:
- Page Turner's Book Discussion, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29. Library staff select a book of the month and meet to discuss ideas, interpretations and opinions of the selected book. This month's book choice is "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate. Registration is required.
- Free Movie Tuesday, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30.
- Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30. This program is designed for ages 2-4 with an adult/caregiver and includes simple stories and crafts for the "active" set.
- "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. Presented by Rochelle Pennington.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
