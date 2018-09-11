Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • Millennial Meet-up, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 19, Lee Room. Learn how to manage anxiety and its symptoms. Call 262-822-8217 for more information.
  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18. Parents and toddlers join an interactive storytime for ages birth to 2 years old.
  • Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18.
  • Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18. Children play a rhythm instrument along to songs and stories.
  • Make Stuff Series, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18. Create a fall themed centerpiece at the library. Registration is required.
  • Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. 
  • Talk Like a Pirate Storytime and Crafts, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. Join Captain Ali the Scourge and Captain Rebecca the Rough Sailin’ Kidd for a storytime about all things Pirate.
  • Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. 
  • "Japanese Calligraphy," 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Registration is required.
  • “Windows 10: Two-week Course,” 9:30 a.m. Sept. 18-19. A thorough and interactive introduction to the Windows 10 software. Registration is required.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:

  • Teen Advisory Board meeting, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Meeting for teens to assist with children’s department projects, give input on teen programming, and share love of reading and books with like-minded teens.
  • Afternoon Movie for Adults, 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Registration is required.
  • Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Twenty-minute session for children ages 4 and younger (with their caregivers) featuring sign language, stories, finger plays and songs.
  • Adult Coloring and Crafts, 6-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 17. Registration is required.
  • Building Blocks Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17. Storytime with books and musical activities for parents and children ages 5 and younger.

To register or for more information, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.

 

