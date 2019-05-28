{{featured_button_text}}
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • Ruff Readers, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 3-6. Children are invited to read aloud to a therapy dog. An appointment is required.
  • "Wisconsin Vegetable Gardener Series Part One," 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 3. The topic will be "Problems You'll Face in Your Garden and Solving Them."
  • "Women in Space," 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. Learn about women in the space race by watching Wisconsin Public Television's Reel-to-Real Series.
  • Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. Registration is required.
  • Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Open to all ages and chess experience levels.
  • Summer Reading Kickoff Bash, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Featuring live music, food trucks, local vendors/organizations and a petting zoo.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:

  • Cosmic Book Bingo, June 3-Aug. 30. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of checked out items. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Prize winners will be notified after Labor Day.
  • Volunteer Luncheon, noon-1 p.m. Friday, June 7. Details about volunteer opportunities, expectations and sign-up sheets will be available. Attendees will be offered lunch, a chance to meet other volunteers and have their questions answered. Registration is required.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY

UNION GROVE — These free programs will be held at Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., unless otherwise listed:

  • Make 'n Take, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.
  • Space Camp Friday, 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 7.
  • Storywagon Perfomer — Snake Discovery, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, Community Room of Village Hall, 925 15th Ave.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

