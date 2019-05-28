RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Ruff Readers, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 3-6. Children are invited to read aloud to a therapy dog. An appointment is required.
- "Wisconsin Vegetable Gardener Series Part One," 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 3. The topic will be "Problems You'll Face in Your Garden and Solving Them."
- "Women in Space," 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. Learn about women in the space race by watching Wisconsin Public Television's Reel-to-Real Series.
- Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. Registration is required.
- Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Open to all ages and chess experience levels.
- Summer Reading Kickoff Bash, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Featuring live music, food trucks, local vendors/organizations and a petting zoo.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Cosmic Book Bingo, June 3-Aug. 30. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of checked out items. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Prize winners will be notified after Labor Day.
- Volunteer Luncheon, noon-1 p.m. Friday, June 7. Details about volunteer opportunities, expectations and sign-up sheets will be available. Attendees will be offered lunch, a chance to meet other volunteers and have their questions answered. Registration is required.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — These free programs will be held at Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., unless otherwise listed:
- Make 'n Take, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.
- Space Camp Friday, 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 7.
- Storywagon Perfomer — Snake Discovery, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, Community Room of Village Hall, 925 15th Ave.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.