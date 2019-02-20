RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Art Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25. Participants will make a craft based on the story read.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, by appointment only. Children are invited to read aloud to a listening cat or dog.
- Time for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. Parents can introduce their child to the library through stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. Children can grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27.
- Fandom Club, for youth in grades six to 12, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Participants celebrate their favorite TV show, books, movies and video games.
- Harry Potter Book Discussion, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. "Order of the Phoenix" will be discussed on the Racine Public Library YouTube channel.
- "Resume Writing Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27.
- Checkmates, 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Open to all ages and experience levels.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Snacks are welcome (drinks must have a lid). Call the library or check the website for movie title.
- Mary Finley and Marcie Eanes Memorial Black History Month Read-in, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Prominent Racine community members will read short works from more than 20 black contemporary and historical authors.
- Dr. Seuss Day, noon Friday, March 1. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with crafts, activities, information about Dr. Seuss and Dr. Seuss books available for check out.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2. Featuring songs and books.
- LEGO Club, 12-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Children are invited to play and build in the LEGO room. Parent/guardian sign-in is required.
For more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Building Blocks Storytime, for ages 5 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25. Featuring building blocks, books and musical activities.
- Book Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Books of all genres are read and discussed.
- Read to Casey, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Children read to Casey, a golden retriever dog. Sign up is required for one, 15-minute block of time.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — "When Angels Carried Them Away: Death and Mourning in the Victorian Era," a free program presented by former undertaker Steven Person from Black Point Estate, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St. Person will discuss how Victorians embraced death as a cause for an elaborate ritual. During this era (1876-1915), the ritual of death became increasingly sophisticated and the period saw the development of the modern cemetery, mortician and public funeral complete with floral arrangements and hearse transportation for the deceased.
