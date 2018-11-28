RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Hour of Code: Celebrating Computer Science Education Week, for students in grades four through eight, 5-6 p.m. Dec. 3-6. Registration is required.
- Holiday Stories and Crafts, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.
- Money Matters, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. This program supports local families in their efforts to achieve or maintain financial stability. Registration is required.
- LEGO Club, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Children are invited to play and build in the LEGO room. First come for up to 10 children.
A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:
- "Learn American Mah Jongg," 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3. This four-week session is for beginners. Attendees should plan on purchasing a 2018 National Mah Jongg League card for $9. Registration is required.
- Read to Tammy, 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. Individual children and/or families can sign up for one 15-minute block of time.
- Christmas Movie Classic, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.
- Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. Twenty-minute session for children ages 4 and younger and their caregivers featuring sign language, stories, finger plays and songs.
- Christmas Carol Recital, 3-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. Featuring holiday music by Karen Pautz.
- "Preschool Workshop," 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7. These interactive, hands-on sessions for ages 5 and younger focus on science, music and movement, and the arts. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts and creative arts are taught.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free programs:
- "Mandatory Reading: Open Your Mind to 18 of Life's Most Important Questions," 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. Ed Anhalt, Wisconsin author, will lead participants in a discussion. He will contribute 25 percent of the proceeds of his book sales to the Friends of the Burlington Public Library.
- “Memory Cafe,” 11 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 7. This is an opportunity for individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, dementia or other brain disorders and their caregivers to get out and enjoy the company of others and an hour of relaxation.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Preschool Storytime for children ages 2-4 with an adult will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St. The free storytime features simple stories and crafts.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
