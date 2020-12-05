Visit the Library

Racine Public Library

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these events:

Downtown Scavenger Hunt through Dec. 23. Downtown businesses are participating in a scavenger hunt. Pick up a map from the library curbside pickup, stop by the businesses to have the map stamped and collect craft pieces. Complete the hunt and put together the craft.

Quick Book Looks, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, Facebook. A new adult book is shared and discussed weekly.

Genealogy Club, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, Zoom. Explore a variety of topics and learn about the library’s research tools.

First Chapter Fridays, 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, Facebook. Youth Services librarians will share the first chapters of some of their favorites, from early chapter books through young adult. Each week will feature a new story.

BONK!, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, Zoom. Featuring music and poetry from area artists. Visit the BONK! Facebook page for the Zoom link.