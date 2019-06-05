RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, June 10. Explore the library’s 3-D printer, ask questions about devices and visit with Dash the robot.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, June 10. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- "The Stillness of the Living Forest" by John Harvey Book Presentation, 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 10.
- Ruff Readers, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-13. Children are invited to read aloud to a therapy dog. An appointment is required.
- Time for Tots, ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- Summer Fun with Music, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11. Children can grab rhythm instruments and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12.
- "Weaponry Workshop," for grades six to eight, 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. Participants will learn to make a boffer and can stay to learn about basic battlefield moves. Registration is required.
- "Snake Discovery," 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13.
- Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Open to all ages and chess experience levels.
- Teen Lock-In, 5:45 p.m. Friday, June 14. Featuring pizza, crafts, capture the flag and a planetarium presentation on star constellations. In-person parent/guardian registration is required.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15.
- Lego Club, noon-3:15 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Children 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Sign-in is required.
- Dungeons and Dragons, for youth in grades six to 12, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Cosmic Book Bingo, through Aug. 30. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of checked out items. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Prize winners will be notified after Labor Day.
- Planet Scavenger Hunt, during library hours Monday, June 10. Clues are provided to find all the planets, sun and moon. Complete the checklist for a prize.
- Loose Ends Stuffed Animal Hospital, 10-a.m.-noon. Tuesday, June 11. Loose Ends Sewing Group will make simple repairs of stuffed animals.
- Space Odyssey on Piano, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. Enjoy music from a multitude of larger-than-life soundtracks from popular outer space movies and shows.
- Star Wars STEM Challenge, for ages 10 and older, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Participants can work through a series of Star Wars-themed challenges, including build a Lego droid, rescuing Han Solo and a paper Tie Fighter contest.
- Planetary Trivia Night, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Teams of up to six people are welcome to sign up.
- June Dairy Days, 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 14. A day of farm animals, games and dairy treats.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free events:
- Visit by author Mark Hertzberg, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. The topic will be Penwern, one of the 40 summer cottages designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in the early 1900s. This estate on Delavan Lake has received national and state recognition. Hertzberg's new book, "Frank Lloyd Wright's Penwern: A Summer Estate," is scheduled to be published this summer.
- "Drones 101," 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Christopher Johnson of the University of Wisconsin-Madison will talk about the basics of drone technology including commercial applications and the regulatory landscape. Weather permitting, there will be an outdoor demonstration.
- "Geocaching," 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15. Featuring a treasure hunt in Burlington using a GPS and some coordinates to search and locate.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — These free programs will be held at Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., unless otherwise listed:
- Dairy Day with Raymond 4-H, 10 a.m.-noon. Wednesday, June 12.
- Space Camp Friday, 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 14.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
