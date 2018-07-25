Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • “Media and Fake News,” 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28. Eric Loepp will lead a discussion on “Fake News: The Re-emergence of a Old Concept.” Loepp is an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. His area of study is media and politics.
  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, July 30. A monthly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 31. Children are invited to listen to stories and music.
  • Stories from our Friends Drop-in, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 31. Listen to stories from our community as they share their artistic talent.
  • Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1.
  • Star Wars Scratch Class, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1. Teens will learn to code with the program Scratch and build their own Star Wars themed computer game. Registration is required.
  • Millennial Meet-up, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1. Learn how to manage anxiety and its symptoms. Call 262-822-8217 for more information.

For more information or to register for a program, call the library at 262-636-9245 or go to www.racinelibrary.info, unless otherwise listed.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., will offer the Waterford Library Rocks! Hawaiian Style party celebrating the end of the summer reading program from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Waterford Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.  The event will feature hula dancing, drums, bounce houses, dunk tank and pizza. A grand prize will also be given at this event. 

For more information, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments