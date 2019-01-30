RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Art Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; by appointment only.
- Time for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Introduce children from birth to 2 years old to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Children are invited to play a rhythm instrument along to songs and stories.
- Make Stuff Series: Valentine's Day Cards, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Registration is required.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6.
- Potterhead Book Discussion, Wednesday, Feb. 6. Copies of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" are available.
- Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. For children in grades four to 12. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.
- Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. All ages and skill levels join for a game of chess.
- Valentine Stories and Crafts, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Stories and crafts to celebrate Valentine's Day.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.
- Pokemon Club, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Learn Pokemon from Pokemon League certified professors. Open to students in grades four to eight. Card decks are provided.
- Author Book Discussion, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Local author Ray Zirkle will discuss his book, "Advertising the Beatles," as well as his collection of Beatles memorabilia. People may bring in Beatles items for appraisal by the author.
For more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Building Blocks Storytime, for ages 5 and younger, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4. Storytime includes books and musical activities to engage parents and children.
- Winter Book Bingo. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of items checked out and read. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Prize winners will be notified March 4.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
