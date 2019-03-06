RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, March 11. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 11-14. Children are invited to read aloud to a listening cat or dog. By appointment only.
- Maker Monday, 9-10:30 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 11. Explore the library's 3D printer, visit with Dash the robot and learn some basic computer coding.
- Tuesdays at Two Adult Movie Series, 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.
- Time for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday March 12. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12. A storytime for children.
- "Computer Basics" workshop, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12. Learn how to use a mouse, keyboard, and other computer basics.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday March 13.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14.
- Checkmates, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Open to all ages and chess experience levels.
- "Understanding White Privilege" workshop, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Register at the adult services desk.
- Intro to Dungeons & Dragons, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Teens will create their own character, learn the basics, and jump into a world of their own creation.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16.
For more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Little Bookworms, for ages 4 and younger, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, March 14. Stories, finger plays, sign language and songs are included in the 20-minute session.
- “Preschool Workshop,” for ages children 5 and younger, 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, March 15. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts and creative arts will be explored at varying levels.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free programs:
- "Identity Theft," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13. Jeff Kersten from the Wisconsin Department of Consumer Protection addresses the issue of identity theft.
- "Story Slam," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. Patti Rosenberg-McNamee discusses the art of storytelling. She will talk about stories she has presented in story slams in Wisconsin, including the NPR's Moth Radio Hour.
- Author Discussion, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23. Carol Byrne, author of "Raising My Parents," a memoir based on her journal entries as her parents struggled with Alzheimer's/dementia, will speak. A book signing will follow.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
