RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20. A monthly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
Millennial Meet-up, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. Learn how to manage anxiety and its symptoms. Call 262-822-8217 for more information.
Coming Together Racine Movie Night, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28. Movie and discussion about race and racism.
Dance through the Decades, 7 p.m. Friday Aug. 24. End of the summer reading program bash includes dancing, refreshments, activities and basket prizes. Registration is required.
“Windows 10: Two-Class Course,” 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27. An in-depth introduction to Windows 10. Registration is required.
The Youth Services Department will be closed until Sept. 1 for renovations. Placed holds will be filled by inter-library loan.
For more information or to register for a program, call the library at 262-636-9245 or go to www.racinelibrary.info, unless otherwise listed.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., will offer the following free programs:
“Stream Life,” 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. Welty Environmental Center presents this hands-on program to give children an opportunity to explore the abundant life found in the Fox River. Wade in the water by the Waterford Library with nets to see what macro-invertebrates can be found, learn to identify organisms, and find out what they tell us about the health of our rivers and streams.
“Medicare ABCs,” 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. For educational purposes; no plan-specific benefits or details will be shared. Registration is required.
Old World Wisconsin Photo Display, Aug. 21-25. The traveling display of Old World Wisconsin’s annual photo contest winners. Photo categories included pioneer life, people, agriculture, nature, historic structures and a special youth division for photos submitted by young people.
“Dance Party with Miss Amy,” 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20. A energetic dance party with music and activities for toddlers or preschoolers.
For more information or to register for a program, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., will offer these free programs:
“Family Geocaching,” 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. Use global positioning to locate items hidden by geocachers around the world. Participants will learn about coordinates and compasses before heading out to explore. Registration is required.
“Advanced Directives,” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. A social worker from Aurora will explain the process of a declaration to physicians (Wisconsin Living Will).
For more information or to register for a program, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.