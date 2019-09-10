{{featured_button_text}}
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these services:

  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • "Ruff Readers," 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 16-19. An appointment is required.
  • "Family Movie," 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
  • "Musical Family Storytime," 6:30 Monday, Sept. 16.
  • "Tales for Tots," 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
  • "World Stories, Africa," 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
  • "Adult Movie," 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
  • "Mustang Ace," 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
  • "Family Storytime," 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
  • Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. Registration is required.
  • "Helping your Child Succeed with G-Suite," 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
  • "Little Red Hen and Friends," 6:30 Wednesday, Sept. 18.
  • "Preschool Party," 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19,
  • "Checkmates" chess group, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
  • "Family Forum on Education," 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
  • "Saturday Storytime," 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
  • Pokemon Club, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Register by emailing twindragongameswi@gmail.com.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY

UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering a free programs:

  • "Preschool Storytime," for children ages 3 and younger and a caregiver, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. Featuring a story and craft project.
  • "Home School Steam," for school age children and caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. Activities and stories on subjects relating to science, technology, enginerring, art and math.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:

  • "Teen Advisory Board Meet and Eat," 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. Teens ages 12 and older are invited to meet for dinner. They will learn about the Teen Advisory Board (TAB) and meet other teens who are interested in volunteering at the library.
  • "Little Bookworms," for ages 4 and younger and a caregiver, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Featuring sign language, stories, finger plays and songs.
  • "Preschool Workshop," for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Interactive, hands-on session that focuses on science, music and movement, the arts and pre-kindergarten skills.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free classes:

  • "Hospice Volunteering," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. Nicole Herrig of St. Croix Hospice will discuss volunteer opportunities.
  • "Monarch Butterflies," 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Sherry Nino from the Seno K/RLT Conservancy will share information on monarch butterflies and their importance in our local ecosystem. This program will be geared to both adults and children.
  • Fall Watercolor Painting," 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Artist Barbara Duer Johnson will present the program. Registration is required.

For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments