Visit the Library

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., announces these programs:
- Read Woke Reading Challenge through March 31. Discover diverse books for children, teens and adults. Use the Beanstack tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.
- Winter Reading Program, through Jan. 31. Participants read books, track their minutes and participate in activities through the beanstack website or app.
- "Make a 3D Printed Keychain," 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, via Zoom. Design, create and print a 3D printed keychain. Registration required.
- Teen Battle of the Books: Youth in grades six to 12 register alone or with a team. Registration opens Monday, Jan. 4.
- Virtual Dungeons and Dragons for grades six to 12, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, via Zoom. Register by emailing bridget.geibel@racinelibrary.info.
- Literary Feud, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom. Like the popular game show, library staff asked 50 people for their answers to literary related questions. Team registration required.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 1 p.m. Mondays via Zoom. Weekly book group that reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info.
- Tech Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. The library tech team explores many of the digital services provided by the library. Go to racinelibrary.info for a topic list and to register.