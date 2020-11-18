Visit the Library

Racine Public Library
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these virtual events:
- BONK, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, Facebook/Zoom. Poets and a musician share their craft in this free creative performance series.
- Quick Book Looks, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Facebook. A new adult book is shared and discussed weekly.
- First Chapter Fridays, 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, Facebook. Youth Services librarians will share the first chapters of some of their favorites, from early chapter books through young adult. Each week will feature a new story.
- Read Woke Reading Challenge through March 31. Discover diverse books for children, teens and adults. Use the Beanstack tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.
- Google Earth Scavenger Hunt, through Nov. 30.
For more information on these and other ongoing events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9170.
