RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10. Participants can explore the library’s 3D printer, visit with Dash the robot and learn some basic coding.
- Tuesdays at Two Adult Movie Series, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11. Snacks welcome (drinks must have a lid). Call the library or visit the website for movie title.
- Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. Students in grades four to 12 are invited to come build on the library’s minecraft server. Registration required.
- Coming Together Racine Book Group, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. Join a book discussion on race and racism.
- Pokemon Club, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Learn Pokemon from Pokemon League certified professors. Open to students in grades four to eight. Card decks will be provided.
- YWCA Southeast Wisconsin Racial Justice Book Club, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. Racine community members will read and discuss the book, “Evicted” by Matthew Desmond.
- Book signing and discussion with Dr. Ed Anhalt, author of "Mandatory Reading — Open Your Mind to 18 of Life's Most Important Questions," 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.
A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:
- Crafting with Carols, for ages 2-5, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10. Make and take holiday crafts and music.
- Christmas songs with Kerry, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11. Pianist Kerry Bieneman will play the piano and sing.
- Read to Chester, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. Individual children and/or families can sign up for one 15-minute block of time.
- Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. Stories, finger plays, sign language and songs for children ages 4 and younger.
- Christmas Karoake, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 14. Sing Christmas songs.
- Preschool Holiday Dance Party, 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. Munchkins in Motion with Amy will host this holiday-themed party with music and dancing for toddlers and preschoolers.
- Christmas Music Recital, 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 15. Piano teacher Ingrid Hanson-Popp will bring her students to play Christmas music.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Preschool Storytime for children ages 2-4 with an adult will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St. The free storytime features simple stories and crafts.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
