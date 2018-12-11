RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering a free Repair Cafe from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Volunteers help people make repairs they need on clothes, furniture, electrical appliances, toys and more. For more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:
- Christmas Music Recital, 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 15. Local piano teacher Ingrid Hanson-Popp will bring her students to sing Christmas music.
- Holiday Music with Eric Carlson, local musician and composer, 5-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17.
- Preschool Holiday Movie, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17. A holiday film featuring our favorite mouse and his pals. Cookies and juice will be served.
- Open Mic Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. Registration is required.
- Holiday Favorites with Kristin Gleason, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. Retired music educator Kristin Gleason will play holiday favorites.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
