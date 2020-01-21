Visit the Library

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these services:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Introduces children 2 and younger to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Storytime with stories and songs.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Children can grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
- Gaming Open Lab, for grades 6-12, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Participants can play games on the library laptops including Minecraft, Fortnite, League of Legends, etc.
- Fandom Club, “Good Omens,” 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Love “Good Omens,” the book or the tv series? Teens join us with your theories and fan art, snacks and crafts provided.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
- LEGO Club, noon-3:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Children can play and create in the LEGO room. Children 6 and younger need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Parent/guardian sign in is required.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering the free program, "Sordid and Scandalous Lake Geneva," at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Black Point Estate will present historic gossip from Lake Geneva's past.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.