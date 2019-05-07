RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, May 13. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- “Introduction to Windows 10” workshop. Four two-session classes available: 9:30 a.m May 14 and 21; 9:30 a.m. May 15 and 22; 1 p.m. May 16 and 23; or 6:30 p.m. May 15 and 22. Registration is required.
- Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Open to all ages and chess experience levels.
- LGBTQ+Youth Suicide Prevention, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Local organizations will present a film about how talking saves lives. The film will be followed by a panel discussion on the prevention of youth suicide.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Call the library or check the website for movie title.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Preschool Dance Party, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, May 13.
- Summer Reading Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 15.
- Classics Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.
- Movie Night, 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, May 16.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free programs:
- “Story-Echo” storytelling workshop, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. Participants will be given five minutes to tell a true story about themselves with the theme, “New Beginnings.” Presented by storyteller Patti Rosenberg-McNamee.
- "Going Through Hell to Get to Heaven," 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Author Dr. Scot Hodkiewicz will discuss his journey. Books will be available to purchase.
- "Historic Preservation," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. David Desimone of Black Point Estate and the Burlington Public Library curator will highlight 10 buildings throughout Walworth County that were saved from the wrecking ball through adaptive use.
- "The 19th Amendment," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. Historian Bob Kann explores the lives of Carrie Catt and Belle La Follette, two Wisconsin women who led the charge in the struggle for women to gain the right to vote.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., will host a presentation on “Medicare ABCs” from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday May, 14.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
