RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Ruff Readers, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 17-20. Children are invited to read aloud to a therapy dog. An appointment is required.
- Block Party, 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, June 17. The program will teach and show that playing with blocks is fun and educational.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Monday, June 17. Call the library or check the website for movie title.
- Time for Tots, ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- Summer Fun with Music, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18.
- CS First Girls Coding, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. Girls in grades four to 12 can learn the basics of coding.
- Financial Fitness, 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. Participants will learn about credit checks and getting a loan for a car or house.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. Children and play along to songs and stories with rhythm instruments.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19.
- Fandom Club, 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.
- Minecraft Club, 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.
- Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.
- "Story Wagon Performance Series: Magician Great Scott," 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20.
- CS First Boys Coding, 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20. Boys in grades four to 12 can learn the basics of coding.
- Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, June 20. Open to all chess experience levels.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering Cosmic Book Bingo through Aug. 30. Participants can pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of checked out items. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Prize winners will be notified after Labor Day.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free events:
- "Succession Planting with Jennifer Yaris," 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18.
- "The Spice House: Lure and Lore of Spices," 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20. Nathan Villa will discuss the way spices have helped enliven taste buds throughout the ages.
- "Wildlife Tracking," 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22. Join Dianne Robinson from the DNR for tracking basics at Wadewitz Nature Camp, 2701-2729 Buena Park Road, Waterford.
- "Watercolor Classes," 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 (for adults), and 10 a.m. Saturdays, June 22 and 29 (for children and adults).
- "Laura Ingalls Wilder: Global Migration and Midwestern Sensibilities," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Emily Anderson of Wisconsin Humanities Council will lead an open discussion on how immigration is perceived today in light of American history, ideals and representations in pop culture.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — These free programs will be held at Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., unless otherwise listed:
- "Protecting Monarch Butterflies and other Pollinators," 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.
- Space Camp Friday, 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 21.
- "Story Wagon: Colossal Fossils," 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25. Performances held at Community Room of Union Grove Village Hall, 925 15th Ave.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
