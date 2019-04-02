RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, April 8. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Maker Monday, 9-7 p.m. Monday, April 8. Explore the library’s 3-D printer, visit with Dash the robot and learn some basic computer coding.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 8-11. Children are invited to read aloud to a listening cat or dog. An appointment is required.
- Harry Potter Movie Marathon, 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday April 8-11. Snacks welcome (drinks must have a lid).
- Time for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday April 9. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- Tuesdays at Two Adult Movie Series, 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. Visit or call library for movie title.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9. A storytime for children.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. Children can grab rhythm instruments and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11.
- Checkmates, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Open to people of all chess experience levels.
- "Wisconsin’s Gangster Past," 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11.
- Lego Club, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Children seven and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Sign in is required.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Loose Ends County Gift Fair, 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, April 6. Browse and purchase handcrafted items made by the library's sewing group.
- Building Blocks Storytime, for ages 5 and younger with a caregiver, 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 8. Featuring building blocks, books and musical activities.
- Longmire Readers Group, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.
- Week of the Young Child Storytime, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 11.
- Trivia Night, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Teams of up to six people may sign up.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
