RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Registration is required by calling 262-636-9245 or visit the Youth Services Desk.
- Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Introduce children up to 2 years old to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- World Stories, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
- Tuesdays at Two Adult Movie Series, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Call or visit library for movie title.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Children can grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
- "Strategies & Understanding for Living with Chronic Pain," 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Learning how to better manage chronic pain and current trends in pain management will be discussed.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
- Checkmates, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. All ages and experience levels welcome to play chess.
- Genealogy Club, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Featuring monthly planned topics.
- Hispanic Heritage Family Celebration, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Celebrate and honor Hispanic Heritage Month during an evening of bilingual storytime, traditional music and crafts.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
- Pokemon Club, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Play Pokemon with Racine enthusiasts; card decks will be provided. Register by emailing twindragongameswi@gmail.com.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free events:
- Movement Monday, for ages 2 to 5 and a caregiver, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9. Featuring a dance component and then movement exploration like hula hoops, balls and scooters.
- Movie Mondays, 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9. “Icarus” (2017) will be shown.
- Storytime, for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 9:15 and 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 8 and 10. Participants can listen to books, learn finger plays and rhymes.
- Tech Help Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Registration is required.
- Rock Painting Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Participants can bring their own rocks, paints and supplies.
- "Acupuncture," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Angela Ehret from Vince Lombardi Cancer Center of Aurora Health Care will answer questions about acupuncture.
- "Tech Class Thursday: Microsoft Excel Basics," 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Registration is required.
- Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
- Anime Club, 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
- "A Wealth of Nature," 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Presented by Eddee Daniel who has been traveling throughout southeast Wisconsin documenting its nature and recreational opportunities. He will describe the project and share his photographs of parks throughout southeast Wisconsin.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:
- Preschool Storytime, for ages 3 and younger and a caregiver, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Featuring a story and craft project.
- Homeschool Steam, for school age children and a caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10. Activities and stories offered about subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
- Make ‘n Take, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Participants can craft a ghost for Halloween.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs (unless otherwise listed):
- Building Blocks Storytime, for ages 5 and younger with a caregiver, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Featuring building blocks, books and musical activities.
- "3's a Crowd: Mind, Body & Technology," 6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. George Barry will discuss the mind and body and how it's had to evolve to cope with technology. Registration required.
- “Calligraphy Class,” for ages 14 and older, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8-22. Participants can explore the basics of pointed pen magic found in traditional copperplate calligraphy and can create cards, envelopes and gifts. Fee: $35.
- Needlecrafters, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
- Little Bookworms, for ages 4 and younger and a caregiver, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Featuring sign language, stories, finger plays and songs.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Attendees can enjoy free popcorn and soda.
- “Preschool Workshop,” for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Interactive, hands-on session that focuses on science, music and movement, the arts and pre-kindergarten skills.
- "Guided Charcoal Drawing Class," 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Fee: $40.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.
