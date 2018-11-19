RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Minecraft Club, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. Build on the library's Minecraft server. Registration is required.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 29. People may bring snacks and a beverage (lid required).
- Young Storytellers Book Release Celebration, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. Join Find the Light in celebrating the first book release from the Young Storytellers Workshop. The book, “Be the Hero,” is an anthology of stories from young local, writers ages 9-15 that they composed over a writing workshop. The Young Storytellers will read excerpts from their work. Keynote speaker Alex Hart-Upendo of Build-a-Bow will share his story of overcoming challenge and looking on the bright side.
A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:
- Read to Casey, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. Individual children and/or families can sign up for one 15-minute block of time. The sign-up sheet is in the children's area.
- Book Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. “Standard Deviation” by Katherine Heiny will be discussed. Registration is required.
- "Learn American Mah Jongg," 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26. This four-week session is for beginners. Attendees should plan on purchasing a 2018 National Mah Jongg League card for $9. Advance registration is required.
- Block Party, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26. Adults guide children's early learning experiences and use blocks as the tools to support their development.
- Teen Advisory Board meeting, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. Meeting for teens to assist with children’s department projects, give input on teen programming, and share love of reading and books with like-minded teens.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free programs:
- "Medicare 101," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. Kelly and David Zauner, independent brokers and licensed agents, will present an introductory program for people planning on enrolling in the Medicare program. The Zauners will explain the various plans available in Medicare.
- Paradise Playhouse will present the one-woman play, "Joan & Betty, Betty & Joan" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. What would happen if the feuding pair, Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, were to wind up in purgatory sharing the same body as punishment for their earthly misdeeds.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:
- Page Turner Book Discussion, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26. Registration is required.
- Preschool Storytime, for ages 2-4 with an adult, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27. Featuring simple stories and crafts.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
