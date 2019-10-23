RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:
- Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Oct. 28-31. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Registration is required by calling 262-636-9245 or visit the Youth Services Desk.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct 21. Call the library or check the website for movie title.
- La Hora Del Cuento: Spanish Language Storytime, 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Introduce children up to 2 years old to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- “World Stories: Central/South America,” 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
- "Make Stuff," 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Children can grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
- Poet Laureate Presentations, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. The speakers will be Kimberly Blaeser, Emilio DeGrazia-Winona and Ron Riekki.
- Minecraft Open Lab, for grades 4-12, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
- Checkmates, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. All chess experience levels welcome.
- Scary Movie Night, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Call the library for movie title.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free events:
- Movement Monday, for ages 2 to 5 and a caregiver, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Featuring a dance component and then movement exploration like hula hoops, balls and scooters.
- Movie Mondays, 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. “Baby Driver” (2017) will be shown.
- Storytime, for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 9:15 and 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 29 and 31. Participants can listen to books, learn finger plays and rhymes.
- Tech Help Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Registration is required.
- "Grief and Grieving." 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Grief expert Sandy Walden will discuss the grieving process.
- “Tech Class Thursday: Facebook for Beginners,” 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Registration is required.
- Ghoulish Crafts, 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:
- Preschool Storytime, for ages 3 and younger and a caregiver, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Featuring a story and craft project.
- Homeschool Steam, for school age children and a caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Activities and stories offered about subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
- Make ‘n Take, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs (unless otherwise listed):
- Halloween Dance Party, for toddlers and preschoolers, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Oct.28. Attendees can enjoy music, dancing and fun. Hosted by Amy from Munchkins in Motion.
- Loose Ends Sewing & Stitching Club, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
- Mah Jongg, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
- Needlecrafters, 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
- Trick-or-Treat & Halloween Story, for children ages 5 and younger accompanied by a parent or guardian, 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Children can wear a costume and bring a bucket to collect goodies.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.
