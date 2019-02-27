RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, March 4. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- "VR Story" workshop, 4 p.m. Monday, March 4. Youth in grades six to 12 will be taught how to create their own immersive three-dimensional stories, including animation and sound, that can then be viewed using Google cardboard viewers or other VR headsets or AR apps. Call 262-636-9245 to register.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 4-7. Children are invited to read aloud to a listening cat or dog. By appointment only.
- Teen Tech Week, Monday through Saturday, March 4-9. Participants will make their own pinback button.
- Augmented Reality Scavenger Hunt, for youth in grades six to 12, Monday through Saturday, March 4-9. Participants will pick up a list of clues from the Youth Services Department and go on a hunt through the library using their own digital device or borrow one. Pieces of a hidden message will appear when the correct solution to each riddle is found and scanned. Prizes will be awarded.
- Time for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday March 5. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5. A storytime for children.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. Children can grab rhythm instruments and play along to songs and stories.
- Remarkable Women of Geneva Lake, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. Visitors will meet some women who helped shape the history of the Geneva Lake area and the country.
- Minecraft, for youth in grades four to 12, 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. Participants build on the library’s Minecraft server. Registration is required.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday March 6.
- DIY Thumb Drive Mini-Treats, for youth in grades six to 12, 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. Participants will turn an ordinary USB drive into an accessory, hiding it away in a miniature clay version of their favorite snack. Call 262-636-9245 to register.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7.
- Internet Safety, 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7. Learn how to surf the Internet smartly and how to avoid Internet scams.
- Checkmates, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, March 7. Open to all ages and chess experience levels.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9.
- Pokemon Club, for youth in grades four to eight, noon-3 p.m. Saturday March 9. Participants will learn Pokemon from Pokemon league certified professors. Card decks will be provided.
For more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Storytime Yoga, for ages 5 and younger, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday March 4. This 30-minute session will include books, creative movements and music.
- Little Bookworms, for ages 4 and younger, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursdays, March 7 and 14. Stories, finger plays, sign language and songs are included in each 20-minute session.
- "Preschool Workshop," for ages children 5 and younger, 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, March 8. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts and creative arts will be explored at varying levels.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., will hold a Spring into Spring Adult Reading Program March 4-April 15. Readers can enter to win weekly prizes for each book they read during this time period. People can register at the reference desk beginning March 4. Games will also be included.
