Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, April 15. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Harry Potter Movie Marathon, 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 15-18. People can bring snacks and beverages with lids.
  • Build with Jelly Beans, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:

  • Building Blocks Storytime, for ages 5 and younger with a caregiver, 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 15. Featuring building blocks, books and musical activities.
  • "Medicare ABCs," 6 p.m. Monday, April 15.
  • Movie Night, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free programs:

  • "Story-Echo" storytelling workshop, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. The theme is "New Beginnings." Participants will learn strategies for preparing and presenting stories from their own lives to a live audience. Presented by storyteller Patti Rosenberg-McNamee, who has presented her own stories in story slams throughout Wisconsin, including NPR's Moth Radio Hour.
  • Medicare, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, or 2 p.m. April 24. David and Kelly Zauner will explain the differences between Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY

UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., will host a discussion by author Michael Stephens on his new book, "The Making of Pioneer Wisconsin," which provides a unique and intimate glimpse into the lives of early settlers. The book will be for sale.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

