Visit the Library

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Spanish Language Storytime, 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
- Tales for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Introduce a child to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- World Stories, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Children can grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- "Neighbor Power! What’s Your Dream for Our Community?," 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Jim Diers, author of "Neighbor Power: Building Community the Seattle Way!," will speak about getting people engaged with their communities and the decisions that affect their lives.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
- Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Grades 4-12 can play Minecraft. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
- Checkmates, open to all chess experience levels, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
- Holiday Stories and Crafts, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — A free Christmas concert will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St. Lena Schaal and Dawn Soet will entertain with holiday music and treats will be served.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:
- Homeschool Steam, for school age children and a caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Activities and stories offered about subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
- Make 'n Take, 10 a.m.- p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. A preschooler and caregiver can make a simple, self-directed craft project.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- "Yoga for Beginners," 2-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Introductory look into yoga and meditation taught by yoga instructor Rachel Juergens. Registration is required.
- Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. "Factfulness" by Hans Rosling will be discussed. Registration is required.
- Holiday Favorites for All Ages Concert, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Kristin Gleason, a local musician and retired teacher, will perform Christmas music.
To register or for more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.