Visit the Library

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — A free Christmas concert will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St. Lena Schaal and Dawn Soet will entertain with holiday music and treats will be served.

For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY

UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:

Homeschool Steam, for school age children and a caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Activities and stories offered about subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Make 'n Take, 10 a.m.- p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. A preschooler and caregiver can make a simple, self-directed craft project.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY