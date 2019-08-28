{{featured_button_text}}
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these services:

  • Time for Tots, ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
  • "Stories Around the World: Africa," 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. A special storytime that explores a new continent every month.
  • Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. Children play along to songs and stories with rhythm instruments.
  • Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
  • Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Grades four to 12 can build on the Minecraft server. Registration is required.
  • Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
  • Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. Open to all chess experience levels.
  • Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
  • LEGO Club, noon-3:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Children 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Sign in is required.
  • Dungeons and Dragons Club, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:

  • Old World Wisconsin Photo Exhibit, through Tuesday, Sept 24. Old World Wisconsin’s annual photo contest winners will be featured.
  • Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. Children 4 and younger with their caregivers. Sign language, stories, finger plays and songs are included.
  • "Preschool Workshop: Color Fun," for children 5 and younger and a caregiver, 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6. An interactive and hands-on session focused on science and sensory activities.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.

