Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, May 6. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • “Computer Basics” workshop, 9:30 a.m. May 7 or 8, or 1 p.m. May 9. Learn how to use a mouse, keyboard and other computer basics.
  • "Jerry Apps: A Farm Story," 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.
  • Minecraft Club, 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.
  • Checkmates, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Open to all ages and chess experience levels.
  • Pokemon Club, noon Saturday, May 11. Registration required.
  • Intro to Dungeons and Dragons, for grades six to 12, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:

  • Imagination Library, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, May 6. Includes stories and crafts. Each child in attendance will receive a free book.
  • "Celebrating Lives and Providing Solutions," 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 6. Attorney Jessica Sippel and Cindi Schweitzer, funeral director from Integrity Funeral Home, will provide a discussion about end of life preparation.
  • Star Wars Trivia Night, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY

UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., will host a presentation titled "Women of World War II: On the Front Lines & the Home Front" from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Wednesday May, 8. For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

