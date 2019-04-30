RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, May 6. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- “Computer Basics” workshop, 9:30 a.m. May 7 or 8, or 1 p.m. May 9. Learn how to use a mouse, keyboard and other computer basics.
- "Jerry Apps: A Farm Story," 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.
- Minecraft Club, 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.
- Checkmates, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Open to all ages and chess experience levels.
- Pokemon Club, noon Saturday, May 11. Registration required.
- Intro to Dungeons and Dragons, for grades six to 12, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Imagination Library, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, May 6. Includes stories and crafts. Each child in attendance will receive a free book.
- "Celebrating Lives and Providing Solutions," 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 6. Attorney Jessica Sippel and Cindi Schweitzer, funeral director from Integrity Funeral Home, will provide a discussion about end of life preparation.
- Star Wars Trivia Night, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., will host a presentation titled "Women of World War II: On the Front Lines & the Home Front" from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Wednesday May, 8. For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
